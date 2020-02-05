UP CM Adityanath Takes a Dig At Owaisi, Says He’s Next to Recite Hanuman Chalisa

Undeterred by criticism over controversial remarks, Uttar Pradesh chief minister and firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi would be next to recite 'Hanuman chalisa' after AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal.



"As of now, only Kejriwal has recited Hanuman chalisa. Just wait and watch what happens next. One day Owaisi will also read the holy scripture," CM Yogi said at a rally in Delhi's Kirari. he added that on one hand, these leaders serve biryani to anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh, and on the other hand, they recite the chalisa.