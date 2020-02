US Softens Stand to Let Pak Off the Hook in FATF Ahead of Trump's India Visit

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary in Paris that begins in three days from now will deliberate on Pakistan’s blacklisting. But all indications from US State Department suggest a softening of stance by America, which means Pakistan could well stay in the grey list and be penalised no further. This development in Paris will also come just days before US President Donald Trump reaches India on February 24 for a big-bang visit.