English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
» » News18 Shorts

Video of UCLA Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Goes Viral

Jan 16, 2019 07:53 PM IST India India
Share

American college gymnast Katelyn Ohashi scored a perfect ten for her Michael Jackson-inspired routine at the Collegiate Challenge in Florida - and her brilliance has seen her become the sport's latest viral star. The 21 year-old from the University of California (UCLA) produced her incredible routine which has since been seen almost 20 million times via social media. Ohashi produced a similar routine 12 months ago, again to a soundtrack by Michael Jackson but it's thought this year's version was even better.​

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram