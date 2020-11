What Barack Obama’s Memoir Says About Rahul, Sonia and Manmohan

Former US President Barack Obama has described Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as 'being nervous, having an unformed quality about him' in his yet-to-be released memoir 'A Promised Land'. Obama also mentions his impressions of Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Vladimir Putin and other world leaders. Watch this video to find out more