The Rise Of Vicky Kaushal | Why His Credibility As An Actor Can Never Be Doubted

May 16, 2020 09:36 AM IST India India Share

As Vicky Kaushal turns a year older today, we tell you why he is the most promising actor in Hindi cinema. His ability to impress viewers with his versatility, his commitment and understanding of filmmaking gives him an edge over contemporaries like Tiger Shroff and Kartik Aaryan. In this video, we cull out his quotes which explains just why he is so incredible.