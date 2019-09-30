Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+

The last few days has seen a sudden increase in the price of onion in India. The price rise can be attributed to the monsoon rains that damaged the onion crop. But the most common house-hold commodity has a deep relation with Indian politics. The onion has made the fortune of many great leaders like Indira Gandhi to Sheila Dikshit. Similarly it has ended many political career. With the state election just round the corner. Let's understand how this common house hold commodity became a king maker in Indian politics.