Is Day Zero inevitable for all of us?

Mar 12, 2020

We as human beings, can’t make water. What we get, is what we have. So when we start depleting what we have, it signals towards a grave future., the one which isn’t water secure.



Currently, cities are running out of groundwater. Starting at water distresses across the country, most of us do no more than hope the government will intervene swiftly and effectively. However, water is too broad-based, too diverse, too complex a subject for any one agency to address. Each one of us has to play our part --- citizens, corporates and innovators alike.



It all needs to begin drop by drop, at each home, with each individual. Watch to know how you can help.