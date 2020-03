Baaghi 3 Desi Trailer Review |Tiger Shroff|Shraddha Kapoor|Showsha

It's that time of the year again when yet another 'Baaghi' has hit the theatres. The film stars #TigerShroff (as usual) and this time, he's fighting against...wait for it...the ISIS. Yes, you heard that right. Will he be able to fight 'em all? Will he be able to bring back his brother safely? Will there be Baaghi 4? Watch this hilariously honest trailer review to find out!