‘Dil Bechara’ Was The Best Gift Sushant Gave Me Before He left’ : Mukesh Chhabra

Jul 22, 2020 01:57 PM IST iVideos iVideos Share

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra who is making his directorial debut with Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara, spoke about the film, Sushant’s legacy and how this is his best work. He even went on to reveal Sushant’s favourite track from the album and spoke about how excited he was to shoot the title track of the Dil Bechara which is a one take song.