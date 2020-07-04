VIDEO

From Kangana Ranaut to Sargun Mehta and Neha Kakkar...Here Are The Top Newsmakers Of The Week

Jul 04, 2020 08:29 PM IST iVideos iVideos
From Kangana Ranaut spending some family time..to Sargun Mehta's throwback video and Neha Kakkar's celebration of 40 million followers on Instagram..take a look at the top newsmakers of the week..


#KanganaRanaut #SargunMehta #NehaKakkar








