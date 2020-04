Angrezi Medium Desi Trailer Review | Irrfan | Review Ramesh I Showsha

Our very own #Irrfan has finally made a dhamaakedaar comeback with #AngreziMedium. A film, in which he does an impossible task of sending his daughter abroad for further studies. But does this film hold up to the hype? Is it better than the prequel 'Hindi Medium'? Does it deserve your time in these #lockdown days? Watch this hilariously honest review to find out.