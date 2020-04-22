Apne Ghar Mein With Bigg Boss Contestants: Shefali Bagga | Showsha

Bigg Boss contestant, Shefali Bagga in a conversation with Shweta Rashmi, talks about her routine during the lockdown, her upcoming projects and also spoke about her Bigg Boss journey.
