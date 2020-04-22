CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Videos » News18 Shorts

Apne Ghar Mein With Bigg Boss Contestants: Shefali Bagga | Showsha

Apr 22, 2020 08:24 PM IST iVideos iVideos
Share

Bigg Boss contestant, Shefali Bagga in a conversation with Shweta Rashmi, talks about her routine during the lockdown, her upcoming projects and also spoke about her Bigg Boss journey.

#BiggBoss #ShefaliBagga

SHOW MORE

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,859

    +737*  

  • Total Confirmed

    20,471

    +1,486*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,960

    +700*  

  • Total DEATHS

    652

    +49*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,716,230

    +47,814*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,592,845

    +93,122*

  • Cured/Discharged

    696,921

    +37,332*  

  • Total DEATHS

    179,694

    +7,976*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres