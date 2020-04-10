At Home With Kailash Kher | Showsha

In this special interview, our reporter, Shweta Rashmi spoke to singer Kailash Kher about a new initiative uniting 18 singers for a virtual concert. He also spoke about how he is spending time at home, something he misses doing while being quarantined and the first thing he’ll do when the lockdown is over.
Coronavirus India Tracker: Worst 24 Hours in Covid-19 Battle as Death Toll Reaches 199, Total Cases Near 6,500
17 Ludhiana Cops, Judge Quarantined as Arrested Vehicle-lifter Tests Positive for Coronavirus
In German Town of Gangelt, Blood Samples Show 14% Residents Now Immune to Covid-19: Report
Covid-19 Scare: How Two Rs 500 Notes Kept Residents of a Lucknow Neighbourhood Up All Night