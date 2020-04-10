CHANGE LANGUAGE
At Home With Kailash Kher | Showsha

Apr 10, 2020 03:51 PM IST iVideos iVideos
In this special interview, our reporter, Shweta Rashmi spoke to singer Kailash Kher about a new initiative uniting 18 singers for a virtual concert. He also spoke about how he is spending time at home, something he misses doing while being quarantined and the first thing he’ll do when the lockdown is over.

