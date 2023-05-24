VIRAL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Mexico Volcano TimelapseUorfi JavedVirat KohliCSK VS GT MemeZero Shadow Day
Virat Kohli's Inspiring Speech After RCB's 15 Years of No Trophy Has Fans Calling Him 'King'

Virat Kohli's Inspiring Speech After RCB's 15 Years of No Trophy Has Fans Calling Him 'King'

LATEST NEWS ON VIRAL

'Are Fans 5?' Taylor Swift's Reaction to Piano Playing By Itself at Concert Gets Trolled on Twitter

'Are Fans 5?' Taylor Swift's Reaction to Piano Playing By Itself at Concert Gets Trolled on Twitter

Updated 7 minutes ago
Why Should Humans Have All The Fun? Buffaloes' Pool Party Costs Rs 25 Lakh

Why Should Humans Have All The Fun? Buffaloes' Pool Party Costs Rs 25 Lakh

Published 11 minutes ago
Real-Life Hulk? Australian Man Spins Gigantic Ferris Wheel With Bare Hands

Real-Life Hulk? Australian Man Spins Gigantic Ferris Wheel With Bare Hands

Published 57 minutes ago
Viral: Australian Woman Spends Over Rs 82 Lakh To Look Like Real-Life Barbie

Viral: Australian Woman Spends Over Rs 82 Lakh To Look Like Real-Life Barbie

Updated 50 minutes ago
Women Create Intriguing Optical Illusion Around Pole; Watch Here

Women Create Intriguing Optical Illusion Around Pole; Watch Here

Updated 1 hour ago
Watch: Breathtaking Timelapse Of Volcanic Eruption In Mexico

Watch: Breathtaking Timelapse Of Volcanic Eruption In Mexico

Published 2 hours ago
CSK Fan's 'Prediction' of Team's 15-run Triumph Over GT in IPL 2023 Spooks Internet

CSK Fan's 'Prediction' of Team's 15-run Triumph Over GT in IPL 2023 Spooks Internet

Published 2 hours ago
Man Asks People For Tips to Overcome His Addiction of Buttermilk, Blinkit Responds

Man Asks People For Tips to Overcome His Addiction of Buttermilk, Blinkit Responds

Published 2 hours ago
Uorfi Javed’s Denim Look Gets ROFL Reaction From American Content Creator Chang Hee Kim

Uorfi Javed’s Denim Look Gets ROFL Reaction From American Content Creator Chang Hee Kim

Updated 2 hours ago
Australian Woman Kills Abusive Husband With Sleeping Pills-laced Biscuits, Keeps Body In Freezer

Australian Woman Kills Abusive Husband With Sleeping Pills-laced Biscuits, Keeps Body In Freezer

Published 2 hours ago
Know The Benefits Of Having A Lifted Axle With Extra Wheels On A Truck

Know The Benefits Of Having A Lifted Axle With Extra Wheels On A Truck

Published 3 hours ago
The Mysterious Glowing Bulbs: Can You Crack The Puzzle?

The Mysterious Glowing Bulbs: Can You Crack The Puzzle?

Updated 3 hours ago
Karnataka Labourer Uses Coffee Stirrer Sticks to Craft Eiffel Tower, Golden Temple Replicas

Karnataka Labourer Uses Coffee Stirrer Sticks to Craft Eiffel Tower, Golden Temple Replicas

Published 3 hours ago
Young Boy Sets A Powerful Example By Clearing Roadside Drain; Watch

Young Boy Sets A Powerful Example By Clearing Roadside Drain; Watch

Updated 2 hours ago
UP Petrol Pump Worker Drains Scooter's Tank After Receiving Rs 2000 Note, Video Goes Viral

UP Petrol Pump Worker Drains Scooter's Tank After Receiving Rs 2000 Note, Video Goes Viral

Published 4 hours ago
'Give Rs 2000 Note for Items Worth 2100': Delhi Meat Shop's Smart Offer Seals the Deal Among Desis

'Give Rs 2000 Note for Items Worth 2100': Delhi Meat Shop's Smart Offer Seals the Deal Among Desis

Published 4 hours ago
Nainital Man Who Chewed Off Snake’s Head Arrested

Nainital Man Who Chewed Off Snake’s Head Arrested

Published 4 hours ago
This Classical-Western Dance Fusion To Badshah's Sanak Gets Full Marks On Instagram

This Classical-Western Dance Fusion To Badshah's Sanak Gets Full Marks On Instagram

Published 4 hours ago
Viral Video: UP Woman Brings Missing Groom To Temple After A Crazy 20 Kms Chase

Viral Video: UP Woman Brings Missing Groom To Temple After A Crazy 20 Kms Chase

Published 5 hours ago
UK Woman, Who Dropped Out Of Medical School, Sells Her Spit; Earns Rs 40 Lakh Per Month

UK Woman, Who Dropped Out Of Medical School, Sells Her Spit; Earns Rs 40 Lakh Per Month

Published 5 hours ago
Virat Kohli's Inspiring Speech After RCB's 15 Years of No Trophy Has Fans Calling Him 'King'

Virat Kohli's Inspiring Speech After RCB's 15 Years of No Trophy Has Fans Calling Him 'King'

Published 5 hours ago
Watch: Pack of Puppies Attacks And Injures A Leopard In Never-seen-before Occurrence.

Watch: Pack of Puppies Attacks And Injures A Leopard In Never-seen-before Occurrence.

Published 5 hours ago
In This Schitt’s Creek Puzzle, Patience Is Key

In This Schitt’s Creek Puzzle, Patience Is Key

Updated 5 hours ago
BCCI's 'Tree-ty' for Every Dot Ball in IPL Playoffs Spurs Memes in Full Bloom

BCCI's 'Tree-ty' for Every Dot Ball in IPL Playoffs Spurs Memes in Full Bloom

Updated 5 hours ago
US Man, Helping Ducks Cross The Road, Dies After Being Hit By Car

US Man, Helping Ducks Cross The Road, Dies After Being Hit By Car

Updated 5 hours ago
Jadeja's Quick Running Between Wickets While Moeen Ali Struggled Turned into Hilarious Memes

Jadeja's Quick Running Between Wickets While Moeen Ali Struggled Turned into Hilarious Memes

Published 6 hours ago
Swiggy is Now Palm Reading on Twitter and the Results are Truly Hilarious

Swiggy is Now Palm Reading on Twitter and the Results are Truly Hilarious

Published 6 hours ago
In This Spot The Difference, Only A Pro Can Find The Answer Within 5 Seconds

In This Spot The Difference, Only A Pro Can Find The Answer Within 5 Seconds

Published 8 hours ago
CSK vs GT: Memes Galore as Dhoni's Team Enters IPL 2023 Final After Thumping Win at Chepauk

CSK vs GT: Memes Galore as Dhoni's Team Enters IPL 2023 Final After Thumping Win at Chepauk

Published 8 hours ago
Watch Owned by China's Last Emperor Sells for USD 6 million at Hong Kong Auction

Watch Owned by China's Last Emperor Sells for USD 6 million at Hong Kong Auction

Published 14 hours ago
Synchronised Performance By Black Widow Dance Group Is Likely To Sweep You Off Your Feet

Synchronised Performance By Black Widow Dance Group Is Likely To Sweep You Off Your Feet

Published 20 hours ago
Drop Everything And Watch This Desi Boy's Face-Off With US Man, Smiles Guaranteed

Drop Everything And Watch This Desi Boy's Face-Off With US Man, Smiles Guaranteed

Published 20 hours ago