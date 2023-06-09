10 Dhoni Moments in Viral Twitter Thread are Enough to Prove Why He is the GOAT

Dhoni, the cricket sensation, has fans buzzing with excitement as they can’t resist talking about him non-stop. He’s like a never-ending topic of conversation as his love and respect from fans are off the charts, reaching a level where his mere entrance onto the field or his wise words in post-match ceremonies during the IPL can cause the entire stadium to erupt in thunderous chants. And now, with CSK’s recent triumph in the IPL 2023, the Dhoni fever has reached a new high, and the world just can’t seem to get enough of him. Amidst all this frenzy, a devoted fan has compiled a list of 10 iconic Dhoni moments that prove why he’s the undisputed GOAT!

A Twitter thread initiated by the user @thegoat_msd_ went viral on social media. The thread kick-started with an incredible throwback video showcasing Dhoni’s exceptional fitness as he sprinted a 100-meter dash, leaving a much younger Hardik Pandya in the dust. Talk about being unbeatable!

10 MS Dhoni Moments to Make Your Day!{A Thread} pic.twitter.com/tF8Ctd0VJN — ×12 (@thegoat_msd_) June 8, 2023

A 100 metre dash between MS and Hardikpic.twitter.com/HPyFH03Q3y— ×12 (@thegoat_msd_) June 8, 2023

The thread continued to highlight Dhoni’s humility, featuring a heartwarming moment where he acknowledged an elderly fan who proudly displayed a banner for him after a CSK match. Additionally, there were a couple of fan-driven clips that showcased the extraordinary lengths MSDians would go to just to touch Dhoni’s feet on the field - a true testament to his dedicated fan following.

An old lady visited a stadium where MS Dhoni was playing with a banner saying ‘I am here only for MS Dhoni’.pic.twitter.com/u0OisHLDvT— ×12 (@thegoat_msd_) June 8, 2023

A fan ran into the CSK dugout during an IPL match just to touch MS Dhoni’s feet.pic.twitter.com/ZbDaV4YwyB— ×12 (@thegoat_msd_) June 8, 2023

However, it was an inspirational video from 2006 that truly stood out. In the scorching heat of Jamshedpur, Dhoni battled on with ice bags on his back while opening the innings against England, showcasing his unwavering determination.

And then the ‘Definitely Not’ moment…

But wait, we can’t overlook the offbeat and rare candid moments that have been captured featuring Captain Cool himself. One such gem was a video showcasing Dhoni dancing alongside Pandya, creating an absolutely iconic moment that is bound to bring a smile to anyone’s face. Who knew Dhoni had some hidden dance moves up his sleeve? Check it out!

Well, Dhoni fans couldn’t be more thankful for the beautiful Twitter thread that gave them a look back at their star’s special moments!