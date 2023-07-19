10 Out Of 10 If You Can Solve This Picture Puzzle Designed For Kids

Engaging in puzzles and riddles can greatly enhance a child’s cognitive abilities. While there are numerous puzzle and activity books available in the market, there is one particular puzzle designed for children between the ages of four and six that has proved to be particularly challenging, even for parents. Yes, you read that right! This specific quiz has baffled adults as they find themselves struggling to solve it.

The puzzle in question involves spelling out a word using picture clues for each letter, with an illustration of the final word provided for reference. The initial activity seems relatively straightforward, featuring a picture of a horse, followed by a hat, an octopus, a rose, a snake, and an elephant, which altogether prompts the word’s correct spelling— Horse.

However, the complexity increases in the second activity. With the final picture of a moon, the subsequent letters included images of a monkey, an octopus, and an olive branch. However, the fourth letter, which is a picture of a flower, should start with an ‘n’. It appears to be a representation of a plant, potentially a daffodil. This particular picture has proven to be quite challenging for children aged 4-6, to guess correctly.

A man shared a picture of the book on Reddit and asked “Am I being thick? Children’s book age 4-6. Last box is supposedly “N”. Mrs thinks it’s Narcissus but I think that’s a bit much for the age range.” The complexity of the puzzle has left many scratching their heads as they try to solve this seemingly child-friendly enigma. Take a look:

Within just three days of being posted, the puzzle has gone viral, garnering an impressive 15,000 upvotes on Reddit. The intriguing nature of the puzzle has captivated the Reddit community, prompting swift and numerous comments from users eager to take on the challenge.

A user jokingly said, “It’s Nice Flower for the letter N.”

Another individual mentioned, “Narcissus. That was my 2 year old boys first word, like most children’s these days.”

“Daffodil, because that moon is in a good MOOD,” read a sarcastic comment.

Another one explained, “I think this is a case of an age disconnect between the author and the audience. I’m in my mid-twenties and even I didn’t know narcissus was a name for daffodils. I couldn’t even identify that as a daffodil, it’s just not something me or the people around me were taught. And I doubt that trend has changed much.”

Were you able to guess the plant’s name?