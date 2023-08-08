10-Year-Old Girl 'Marries' Boyfriend Days Before Dying Of Leukaemia

In a heart-wrenching tale, a 10-year-old named Emma Edwards fulfilled her lash wish to “marry her childhood sweetheart" just days before succumbing to acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. According to Kennedy News and Media, Emma Edwards was diagnosed with the disease in April 2022, but her parents, Alina Edwards, 39, and Aaron Edwards, 41, were optimistic that their daughter would be able to survive it.

However, in June 2023, the family received the devastating news that Emma’s illness, an aggressive form targeting white blood cells, had reached an incurable stage and she only had a few days to live. Tragically, Emma Edwards passed away on July 11, 2023.

As per the reports, Alina Edwards revealed that her daughter’s dream was to marry her boyfriend, Daniel Marshall Christopher Williams Junior, 10, also known as DJ. Reports state that Emma and DJ previously attempted to ‘marry’ at school during lunchtime when they were only eight years old.

Soon after getting to know Emma’s last wish, her family and friends came together to make her wish come true. A ceremony for the young pair was held on June 29, with 100 guests in attendance.

Aaron Edwards with a heavy heart escorted Emma down the aisle in her grandmother’s garden, and their third-grade teacher gave a speech about how the two met in school.

“Most kids want to go to Disneyland but Emma wanted to get married, be a wife and have three kids. When me and DJ’s mom found that out, we said we had to let them get married. It had to happen super-fast,” Alina Edwards said as per Daily Mail.

The ceremony was conducted in less than two days and everything ended up being donated, Emma’s mother added. Giving further details about the wedding, Alina Edwards stated that Emma’s dad feels happy as ‘he gave her away’. In addition, a friend of theirs officiated the event, while another read a verse from the bible and Emma’s best friend was the maid of honour at the wedding.

When speaking about Emma, Alina Edwards said she was a social butterfly in the family and that is why it was very hard for everyone to accept the truth. Reflecting on Emma’s life, her parents said that they were grateful they could help their daughter achieve her dream before she died.