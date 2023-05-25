101-Year-Old World War II Veteran Attends Graduation Ceremony After 80 Years

The wait for a graduation degree lasted over 8 decades for a World War II veteran. But when the moment finally arrived, it was just an overflow of emotions for 101-year-old Fred Taylor. Taylor, a former US Army Air Corps Reserve member, missed his original graduation ceremony in 1943 owing to his duty during the war. It took over 80 years for his dream of completing his education to come true as he stood among 200 members of the Cornell College Class of 2023, US, who embraced him with warmth as one of their own.

“Every able-bodied man and lots of women were involved in World War II,” said Fred Taylor, reminiscing about his time in the service. “I have no regrets about going into the service. I really enjoyed flying. My only regret is missing my graduation ceremony, as you normally would end your senior year.”

The impact of Taylor’s presence during the graduation ceremony was immense. Whenever his name was mentioned, the entire audience rose to their feet in a standing ovation, acknowledging his sacrifice and dedication. “It was heartwarming. It was emotional,” expressed Jonathan Brand, President of Cornell College. “He is everything that one could ever hope a Cornellian would be”, Brand added.

Taylor had completed all the prerequisites for a music degree from Cornell College even though he had missed his graduation ceremony years ago. But World War II changed everything, and like many other young men in his generation, he volunteered to serve his country. Instead of serving as foot soldiers, Taylor and his friends decided to join the Army Air Corps Reserve because they were passionate about flying. They were forced to leave college for basic training in February 1943 after their deployment, leaving them with a sense of incompleteness.

Graduation degree was a closed chapter for Taylor until a few months ago when his daughter, Linda, an emeritus professor at the University of Miami contacted Cornell College to inquire about the prospect of her father attending the graduation ceremony. Knowing the gravity of the situation, Cornell College was committed to paying tribute to Taylor’s sacrifice and bringing his unfinished academic career to a successful conclusion.

With a gleam in his eye, Taylor expressed his thoughts on finally receiving his diploma. “I was thinking… finally. It was exhilarating and sparked a lot of memories. I was also thinking of my 75-and-a-half-year marriage,” he chuckled.

The Cornell College graduation ceremony evolved into a poignant tribute to Fred Taylor’s steadfast devotion to his country and his pursuit of education.