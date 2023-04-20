10/10 If You Can Identify The Celebrity In This Blurred Pic In 5 Seconds

Optical Illusions have always been a fun and engaging activity. One of its types - guessing a renowned personality from a blurred image – is sure a fun challenge for pop culture enthusiasts. While some might be able to recognise their favourite celebs even with a blurred image, for others, this can turn out to be a bit more challenging. But one need not worry as guessing a celebrity based on a blurry photo can be inaccurate sometimes because of the actors/ actresses sharing almost similar features. Nonetheless, this can be a fun exercise for those who enjoy testing their knowledge of pop culture icons and can also be a great way to spark conversation and friendly competition amongst friends.

The internet is often abuzz with challenges and quizzes that test people’s knowledge of showbiz and the blurred celebrity image shared by the Instagram page titled Optical Illusions is no exception. With the celebrity’s features covered by a blurry filter, social media users are left to guess the identity of the star based on their knowledge of his facial features, hair and other identifying characteristics.

The caption “Who is it?" accompanying the blurred celebrity image only adds to the mystery and intrigue of the challenge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Optical illusions (@opticalillusionss)

Some people guessed the identity of the celebrity correctly, while others shared funny responses like “Who Zendaya likes" or “That right there is Shrek my friends.” It made the task more fun and light-hearted in nature.

If you are unable to recognise the celebrity in the image, you could try an interesting trick by partially closing your eyes, which might help you see the image more clearly and possibly identify the celebrity.

To give you a clue, the celebrity in the blurred image will be seen as Willy Wonka in an upcoming film directed by Paul King.

If you happen to be one of the smart individuals, you might have already recognised the celebrity as none other than Timothee Chalamet. His recent announcement of playing the role of Wonka has made him a popular topic of discussion.

Several commenters were able to correctly identify the celebrity in the blurred image as Timothee. However, there were also some who incorrectly believed the celebrity to be Tom Holland.

