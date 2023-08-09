'11 Days 72 Hours': Two Friends Successfully Fly Small Plane From US To India

Two friends navigating an epic journey from the USA to India on a small plane is all about what dreams are made of. Identified Mattia Meneghello, a pilot and athlete by profession managed to complete the extraordinary journey with a span of 11 days and 72 hours, as per India Times. Accompanied by his friend, the duo flew a single-engine plane to cross countries while also sharing glimpses of their air trip on social media. It was on July 13 that the friends kick-started their incredible journey from Maine, USA. They took a halt in several countries including Canada, Greenland, Egypt, United Arab Emirates before finally landing in New Delhi, India.

“Such a fun trip," the pilot captioned their short clip consisting of beautiful bird-eye views of multiple countries. From visiting local markets to playing golf, the duo made multiple exciting pit stops along the way. “Me and my friend ferried a small plane from the USA to India," read the inline caption of the footage that displays their touchdown in India. After arrival, the two had adventurous exploits in the country, be it recording monkeys or greeting cows on the roads. They visited areas of cultural heritage including the Taj Mahal in Agra before returning back.

Catch a glimpse of their spectacular tour here:

While sharing the first part of their ferry trip, the pilot confirmed they boarded a Cessna 206 to accomplish the journey. “Here is the first part of an awesome ferry trip. Flying a Cessna 206 from the USA to India. Here are some photos from Canada, Greenland, Iceland, and Scotland," said the pilot while sharing a video of the first half of the trip.

In the second half, the duo crossed the Alps and then arrived in Italy and Egypt before finally landing in Delhi. Take a look at it below.

Their incredible air trip has garnered massive traction and a thunderous response from social media users. While some said they’ve unlocked their quota of “legendary grandpa stories", many also grew curious to know details about the trip. One asked, “This is the ultimate adventure! What was the total cost of the fuel for the trip?" Another enquired, “How do you even get clearance to do this?"

Meanwhile, there were many who began complimenting the two friends and their passion for travelling.

A user commented, “God this is what my type of gang looks like," another wrote, “This is insane." A section of the internet also wanted to know how the duo are planning to return back. An enthusiastic user said, “Bro take me with you while returning." One more added, “This is so cool, the views must have been amazing." Additionally, a user-declared, “Well road trips are old-fashioned now, let’s go on an air trip."

The ferry flight video has amassed over 9.8 million views on Instagram.