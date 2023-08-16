11 Jokes On 'Made in Heaven' That Are Bitter Than Jazz's Rooh Afza Champagne

After nearly four years of anticipation, Season 2 of ‘Made in Heaven’ has finally graced our screens, leaving fans ecstatic and feeling like they just crashed the most exclusive wedding in town. This seven-episode series, skillfully helmed by directors Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Alankrita Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra, and Neeraj Ghaywan, has once again stirred up a storm. Much like its predecessor, the series fearlessly confronts a spectrum of societal issues—patriarchy, misogyny, domestic abuse, casteism, and racism—all while basking in the opulence of Indian weddings.

Whether it’s the unconventional marriage of a star-Dalit activist and an upper-caste family or a transwoman navigating the Delhi dating scene, or even the revelation of a long-lost daughter, the series consistently champions the theme of equality. This underlying motif resonates deeply with Desi audiences online, sparking endless conversations and exuberant praise. But amidst the serious discourse of the intricate storytelling, there’s always room for a good laugh—and that’s where the memes come in!

From Tara Khanna’s exquisite fashion sense that rivals a runway to Kabir’s poetic voiceovers that could give Shakespeare a run for his money, these memes breathe life into the digital realm. So, as you delve into the ‘MIH’ reviews, prepare to be amused by 11 jokes that left X, formerly known as Twitter, in stitches.

However, beyond the hilarity and self-awareness lies a series that wields its woke nature like a powerful weapon. Despite the long episodes that may test our binge-watching stamina, ‘Made in Heaven’ remains a captivating watch, backed by these online reviews and their accompanying side-splitting memes. And let’s not forget, the visual opulence on screen is nothing short of breathtaking.

Yet, above all, the show holds up a mirror to the privileged elite, defogging their often-tinted perspectives!