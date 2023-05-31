11-Year-Old Girl Rushed To Hospital After Eating Biscuit Laced With Cannabis

An 11-year-old Malaysian girl had to be rushed to a hospital for eating chocolate biscuits laced with cannabis. According to police officials, as reported by Channel News Asia, the girl was initially admitted to a local clinic after complaining of dizziness, nausea, and shortness of breath. It was a medical assistant at the clinic who alerted the police about the incident.

The girl was later sent to a bigger hospital for further examination and treatment. Authorities confirmed the child’s 38-year-old father, who had allegedly made the biscuits laced with cannabis, has been detailed. The victim was taken to the clinic by her father.

A urine test to determine if she was positive for cannabis could not be conducted to prioritize her treatment. The urine sample of the 38-year-old father, however, tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychoactive component found in the cannabis plant. He has been booked under relevant charges and sent to a police remand until June 3. Further investigations are underway.

The girl is reported to be stable and responding to the treatment well. Police officials urged citizens to take precautions to avoid such incidents.

This is not the first such incident to have come into the limelight. Previously, thirteen teenage students of a Catholic school from the UK were hospitalized after consuming sweets containing contents of cannabis. According to Mirror, the incident took place at the Le Sainte Union Catholic School in Highgate, Camden. The sweet laces with cannabis were allegedly consumed during lunch break. As the girls returned to the classroom after the break, they complained of dizziness and some of them even vomited. A test revealed that the sweet contained THC. Thankfully, the situation was brought under control and the girls did not suffer further medical complications.

Another incident reported by Daily Mail stated at least four children were taken to hospital after consuming jelly sweets laced with cannabis in 2021. The incident occurred in Surrey town where the kids showed violent reactions before receiving medical treatment.

The sweets looked like normal gummy bears or similar treats, but they were supposedly infused with cannabis, causing a similar effect to smoking it.