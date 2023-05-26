11-Year-Old US Boy Shot by Police Officer After 911 Call, Family Demands Justice

A US police officer has been accused of shooting an 11-year-old boy while he was responding to a 911 call. The boy, who was shot in the chest, was undergoing treatment at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and has now been released from the hospital, reported CNN. The incident took place in Indianola early Saturday morning during a domestic disturbance call at the child’s residence, as per the statements by the boy’s mother, Nakala Murry, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Murry, concerned for her safety, asked her son, Aderrien, to call the police. When the officer arrived at their home, he “had his gun drawn” at the front door and instructed those inside to come outside. When Aderrien turned from the hallway into the living room, he was shot by the officer, said Murry.

A distraught Murry expressed her confusion and disbelief, questioning why her son was shot after complying with the officer’s orders. She recounted the little one’s heartbreaking plea, “Why did he shoot me? What did I do wrong?"

Aderrien suffered serious injuries, including a collapsed lung, fractured ribs, and a lacerated liver. He was released from the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Wednesday. The family is calling for the officer involved to be fired and face charges for the shooting.

In a town predominantly filled with African-American residents, this tragic event has further strained the community. As the investigation unfolds, the family and their supporters hope that Aderrien’s story will lead to a thorough examination of the officer’s actions and appropriate consequences for those responsible.

While the incident was captured on police body camera footage, the attorney representing the family, Carlos Moore, was denied access to the footage due to an ongoing investigation, reported CNN. The Indianola Police Department confirmed the involvement of Officer Greg Capers but provided no further details, stating that the police chief was unavailable for comment. The Indianola Board of Aldermen has placed Officer Capers on paid administrative leave, till the outcome of the investigation is pending. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently examining the incident and gathering evidence, with plans to submit its findings to the state attorney general’s office.