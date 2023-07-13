12-year-old Australian Millionaire Pixie Curtis Retires To Focus On School And Sports

Even though most 12-year-olds aren’t thinking about work, Pixie has already achieved millionaire status and is treating herself to an extravagant trip to Paris. This young entrepreneur, Pixie Curtis, decided to take a break from her successful hair accessories empire earlier this year to focus on her schoolwork and sports.

Excitedly sharing her luxurious journey, Pixie, who hails from Australia, mentioned her shopping spree before leaving. She proudly showed her purchases, including a £50 (Rs 5336) Dior Balm, £60 (Rs 6,403) worth of Charlotte Tilbury makeup, and other beauty products totalling approximately £200 (Rs 21,345).

Pixie also gave her followers a sneak peek at her new limited edition Nike Air Jordan 4’s, which can be found at Footlocker for £189.99 (Rs 20,278). Besides indulging in some retail therapy, Pixie enjoyed a meal at the renowned Ritz, met the legendary Anna Wintour and explored the beautiful sights of the Eiffel Tower.

With the support of her PR-savvy mom, Pixie Curtis embarked on her entrepreneurial journey and launched ‘Pixie’s Bows,’ a business that has garnered her millions. During the lockdown, Pixie even ventured into the fidget spinner market, which astonishingly generated over a million in sales within a mere 48 hours. Although she can’t hit the road just yet, Pixie already has an impressive collection of luxurious cars and a Range Rover is next on her wishlist.

Pixie has a knack for living a high life. Her mother, Roxy, also a PR professional, utilised her expertise to transform her daughter into a millionaire before reaching her teenage years. This allows her to go on fabulous vacations and indulge in extravagant shopping sprees. She effortlessly spends around 5-6 thousand pounds on makeup alone, and her beauty product expenses surpass an impressive Rs 2 lakh.

From dining at iconic locations like the Eiffel Tower and the Ritz to taking pictures with renowned figures like Anna Wintour, Pixie’s experiences are nothing short of extraordinary. With millions of Instagram followers eagerly following her journey, Pixie regularly shares captivating photos from her trips. According to her mother, Pixie may even consider retiring fully and focusing on her studies when she turns 15.