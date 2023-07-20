12-Year-Old Boy 'Inspires' iD Fresh Food Founder With Doughnut Batter Pack Idea

South Indian delicacies have gained popularity worldwide. And if you enjoy eating South Indian food regularly, then you must be aware of the ready-to-cook Bengaluru-based company named iD Fresh Food. Famous for its vada, dosa, and idli batter, the company might start producing doughnut batter, all thanks to a 12-year-old boy. A young boy pitched the idea of introducing doughnut batter packs to iD Fresh Food, impressing none other than its CEO, Musthafa PC.

The clip shared by the CEO on his Twitter account showcases the boy presenting the idea of making doughnut batter with a scientific explanation. He uses a blue marker and a whiteboard. In a video shared by Musthafa on his Twitter account, the boy presents the idea with a scientific explanation, complete with a hand-drawn diagram of a doughnut batter pack. The boy then begins his explanation by introducing the concept of the ‘doughnut dispenser idea.’ With clarity and enthusiasm, he outlines the process of creating the batter, from its initial point to the final product.

“This 12-year old boy saw our vada batter pack, and asked his mom why iD can’t make a doughnut batter pack? He sent a video with a scientific explanation of how it can be done. We are inspired and we will give this a shot, I promise. Salute to entrepreneurs of the future,” read the caption of the tweet shared by the CEO.

Watch the young boy explaining the process here:

Posted on July 20, the video has attained almost 20k views in a few hours. The internet users appreciated the boy and shared their reviews in the comments section. A person said, “My man has calculations done, impressive.”

While another individual said that, the boy must receive free doughnuts for lifetime, mentioning, “You deserve lifetime of Donuts free my boy.”

iD Fresh Food, a renowned brand offering a range of food products such as idli and dosa batter, and instant filter coffee decoction, inaugurated its new batter factory in Bengaluru in 2021. As per reports from Moneycontrol, the Bengaluru-based company, recognized as a market leader in India’s wet idli and dosa batter business, introduced an enhanced version of its popular vada batter pack. The new packaging is designed to be reusable, allowing users to customize and add ingredients to elevate the flavours of this cherished South Indian delicacy.