12-Year-Old, Retired From Business To Pursue Studies, Shows Off Her New Range Rover

While most of the 12-year-olds are probably busy with their studies or enjoying their time having fun, Pixie Curtis has already retired after running a successful toy company. According to reports, Pixie retired from a successful toy business to focus on her studies and sports. She has already acquired the status of a millionaire and lives an extravagant life with all the luxuries. From designer clothes to luxury cars, Pixie has always been in the headlines. Reportedly, it was found that the former entrepreneur spends a lot of money on her makeup. Now, she has shared another update regarding her luxurious life on social media.

Pixie Curtis, a 12-year-old millionaire, has been quite active on social media and is often found giving updates about her luxurious life. According to reports, she shared a picture of herself sitting in her new Range Rover Vogue that she bought for herself. Since she is still not 18, she won’t be able to drive the car. Despite that, she seemed quite happy to own the luxurious car. She captioned the picture, “New car game strong—pre-delivery viewing." She also tagged her mother in the caption.

Pixie is a big star on social media and has around 148,000 followers on Instagram. Recently, the whole family shifted to Singapore after spending a lot of years in Australia. It was found that their family wanted new opportunities and a better standard of living and then decided to shift to Singapore.

With the support of her PR-savvy mom, Roxy Jacenko, Pixie embarked on her entrepreneurial journey and launched a company named ‘Pixie’s Bows,’ a business that has garnered her millions. During the lockdown, Pixie even ventured into the fidget spinner market, which astonishingly generated over a million in sales within just 48 hours. Her mother, who is a PR professional, used her expertise to make her daughter a millionaire even before she entered her teenage years. Pixie also has a younger brother, who is following in the footsteps of his sister and already owns a clothing line.