12,000-year-old Flutes, Made Of Bones, Found In Israel

Archaeologists of Israel have discovered flutes that are 12,000 years old. Interestingly, the flutes are made up of bones. The discoveries happened at the site called Eynan-Mallaha, also known as Ain Mallaha, which was once inhabited by the Natufians. They were a group of hunter-gatherers in the Levant, according to a study published on Friday in the journal called Scientific Reports.

Even though the site had been thoroughly examined by researchers since it was first discovered in the 1950s, archaeologists were astonished last year when they discovered flutes amid a collection of 1,100 bird bones. Among the numerous flutes that were unearthed, crafted from the bones of small waterfowl, only one remained fully intact. According to a statement, this particular flute measured less than 2.6 inches (65 millimetres) in length.

An author of the Scientific Reports study, Laurent Davin, said that the flutes are one of the smallest sound instruments of prehistoric times known to date, and their colour is red because of the ocher. “Because of residues of ocher, we know that they were probably red painted. Because of the use-wear, we think they might have been attached to a string and worn," Laurent added.

According to him, the people back in that time used to tie the flutes with a string and wear them around their necks. “When played, it produced loud calls similar to those of the Eurasian Sparrowhawks and the Common Kestrel," Laurent further said.

The archaeologists and scientists also replicated the sound of flutes discovered using a computer. “It was very moving when I played it for the first time and heard the sound that Natufians made 12,000 years ago," Laurent added.

Commenting on the importance of the discoveries, Laurent remarked, “These artefacts are really important because they are the only sound instruments identified in the prehistory of the whole Levant and the oldest sound instruments imitating bird calls in the world."