13-year-old Brit Boy Discovers 20-million-year-old Fossil Of Pre-historic Shark

Fossils, impressions or traces of animals and plants from various spans on geologic time scales that have been preserved on Earth have been sought after by fossil hunters. It is a form of study or hobby to record the data from fossils, which is referred to as the fossil record. Recently, a 13-year-old fossil hunter discovered a Megalodon shark tooth.

The Megalodon was a prehistoric gigantic shark that lived in the deep sea for millions of years and is believed to be one of the largest fish ever to exist. Usually, Megalodon used to grow up to 65 feet (19.8m) long- almost three times longer than the largest recorded white shark. According to experts, these creatures existed about 20 million years ago.

13-year-old Ben Evans from England’s Hemel Hempstead found the four-inch Megalodon tooth (gnasher) on the Essex coast with his father, Jason Evans, 50. Ben had already collected around 100 small shark teeth during his trip to the sandy shoreline as the spot is known for prehistoric finds.

After almost two days of rigorous searching, he discovered the tooth and experts confirmed it belonged to Megalodon, which became extinct almost 3.6 million years ago and was one of the largest fish ever to exist.

Ben stated, “I am completely shocked. It was an amazing discovery for me, and I am just over the moon. I didn’t expect it and have always seen on YouTube people finding them in places like Florida, but I never thought I would find one in England."

His father and Ben usually make such trips to learn about these extraordinary discoveries. They specially made the 94-mile trip from Hempel to Walton-on-the-Naze to explore this area’s amazing discoveries. On July 30, early in the morning, as they racked up 16 miles of walking, Ben spotted the tooth poking out from underneath a set of rocks.

Jason’s father said, “We could just see the edge of it, and Ben knew straight away that it was something and pulled it out of the sand." He also mentioned that Ben had developed a natural interest in fossil hunting after visiting the Jurassic Coastline.

Ben wants to become a palaeontologist (study fossils), adding the giant tooth to his collection.