13-Year-Old Kit Kat Is World Record Holder For 'Most Rope Skips By A Cat'

While cats usually make headlines with their funny antics and sweet videos on the internet, a 13-year-old Missouri cat named Kit Kat possesses something more than this. The feline has accomplished an astounding feat by earning a spot in the Guinness World Records. How, you may ask? Well, Kit Kat executed “most skips by a cat" with the help of its owner Trisha Seifried. If that wasn’t enough to leave your jaws dropping, the cat did it within a minute. GWR shared that the feline had been “training for this moment his whole life."

As per Guinness World Records, Trish Seifried, an animal trainer and talent producer, saved Kit Kat, his siblings, and his mother from a barn. Kit Kat and his siblings were estimated to be about four weeks old when Trish brought them to a farm. At the farm, Kit Kat started training for his career in showbiz.

When Kit Kat turned six months old, his owner mentioned that he was already showcasing his jump-roping skills in front of large farm audiences, effectively challenging the misconception that cats cannot be trained.

Through abundant treats and positive encouragement, Kit Kat mastered skipping and various other tricks. In merely six weeks, he gained the confidence to jump rope proficiently. “He loves to learn, when treats are involved he puts his whole heart into it," Trish explained. “He will spin around with excitement and try to offer all of the things he knows."

Trish further went on to say, “We also joke that Kit Kat is a hot blond jock because he is always ready to go and work his little heart out and everyone thinks he is the most handsome cat around."

Residing in Missouri alongside Trish, Kit Kat shares his home with numerous cats, dogs, and birds that she has saved from the streets and shelters throughout the years. Kit Kat stands out as a truly unique individual, characterised by a heart brimming with kindness. Trish frequently reminds him that he’s a celestial gift, an angel sent from the heavens above.

“We only wanted him to be remembered for the amazing cat that he is and we couldn’t be more thrilled and honoured to be a part of Guinness World Records! It’s an honour of a lifetime," she ended.

According to the Guinness World Records, the animal actors under Trish’s guidance have taken the spotlight in advertisements for prominent brands and journey alongside her to various locations across the nation, participating in conferences and conducting workshops. Notably, Kit Kat played a central role in a Friskies cat food social media campaign, embarking on a nationwide tour within the USA. During this journey, he engaged in playful competition with basketball mascots while indulging in an iPad game designed for cats.