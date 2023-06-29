13-Year-Old Makes History As First Female To Nail This Super Tough Skateboard Trick

A 13-year-old skater-girl has created history by becoming the first female athlete to land a difficult 720 trick. Identified to be Arisa Trew, the youngster reportedly ranks 14th in the world and is aiming to represent Australia at the Paris Games next year. The monumental moment occurred at the Tony Hawk Vert Alert which took place on Sunday in the US. Arisa landed two mid-air rotations perfectly leaving the crowd to erupt in massive hoots and cheers for the young talent.

Notably, the 720 is a rare signature trick that was first landed by Tony Hawk back in 1985. The skateboarding legend was present at the venue to witness the historic moment. In addition to this, the pioneer of the skateboarding trick also helped Aris Trew with some advice and guidance before she managed to successfully land it. The maneuver had been performed by several male skater athletes but it wasn’t until the weekend that it was nailed by a female skater in a competing environment.

The 130-year-old athlete shared the historic moment on Instagram thanking Tony Hawk for his guidance. “I can’t believe I landed my first 720!!! and to be the first girl in the world to land a 7 in a competition. Thank you for the fun Tony Hawk and everyone who helped me land it,” she wrote.

Trev Ward Academy also recognized Arisa’s sheer display of great talent on the world stage writing, “We knew it was coming soon. We just didn’t expect it to be on the world stage rather than on our vert ramp back home in Australia. Arisa has an amazing mindset and willpower to succeed. Congrats Arisa you are amazing.”

Meanwhile, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk wasn’t behind to laud Arisa’s history-making maneuver. He said the teen successfully “brought the house down” with her talent.

Social media has been abuzz with congratulatory messages for Arisa Trew. A user called it a “Monumental moment in women’s skateboarding history.” Another wrote, “So proud of you Arisa! All your hard work and love of skating are paying off! A big inspiration to skater girls everywhere!” One more added, “Proud! Absolutely incredible! Well done Arisa, you little superstar!”

Arisa Trew managed to win the women’s final and is now aiming to get selected for the Paris Olympics skateboard park team.