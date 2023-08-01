150,000-Year-Old Neanderthal Skeleton Unearthed In Italian Cave Offers Glimpse Into Prehistoric Past

In 1993, a group of cavers stumbled upon a remarkable sight deep within the Lamalunga cave in Italy- a cavern formed by a sinkhole. There, preserved within the rock, lay the virtually complete fossilized remains of an ancient Neanderthal man. Dubbed ‘Altamura Man,’ the discovery has provided modern science with a fascinating glimpse into the life of one of humankind’s closest extinct relatives.

The remains of Altamura Man, which are estimated to be between 130,000 and 172,000 years old, have been entrenched in the cave for millennia, seemingly becoming an integral part of its existence. The bones of this Neanderthal individual have been adorned with peculiar cave popcorn which are tiny spot-like marks caused by calcite accumulation from rainwater over time, indicating a wet environment and airflow in the cave.

Reaching the location of Altamura Man’s remains is no easy feat. The skeleton is located about 20 minutes away from the surface, and due to its assimilation into the small chamber of the karst cave system, it cannot be removed. Scientists and researchers have had to study the specimen in situ, leading to intriguing findings about the life and health of this ancient hominin.

Jacopo Moggi-Cecchi, a biology professor at the University of Florence, shed light on some of the significant findings from their examination, reported LADbible. Altamura Man was an adult, though not elderly, Neanderthal who had lost two teeth. Surprisingly, this tooth loss was uncommon among Neanderthals, suggesting good oral health within this population. However, dental calculus, a form of calcified plaque, was also observed, hinting at the possibility of gum disease in prehistoric times.

Neanderthals, an extinct species closely related to Homo sapiens, roamed Europe and Asia approximately 350,000 years ago. They coexisted with modern humans for over 30,000 years before vanishing about 40,000 years ago. The discovery of Altamura Man provides invaluable insights into the lives of our ancient ancestors, giving scientists a chance to understand human evolution better.

As researchers continue their examination, it is to be seen if Altamura Man’s skeleton or parts of it can be extracted from the cave for more extensive study.