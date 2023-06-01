153 Prisoners Die In El Salvador Jail, The Cruelest In The World

Speaking of the most dangerous prisons in the world, the El Salvador jail tops the list. Not long ago a group of 67,000 people was sent behind bars here. Prisons as we know are places where offenders are brought in when they commit some crime. They are strictly disciplined within the premises, so that if and when they come out, they become a part of the society. But, in El Salvador jail, the conditions of the prisoners are so deplorable that many reportedly die within the correctional facility.

Last year in March, Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele waged a war against criminal gangs, following a sudden increase in violence. Following this, over 67000 people were arrested and put in the dreaded El Salvador jail. According to a report by Daily Mail, the authorities started constructing special confinements when the jails began running short. Almost 2000 men accused of gang violence were put in there.

Known as the cruellest jail to ever exist, the accused prisoners were reportedly herded like cattle, their head bowed, walking like zombies in bare torsos, with their hands and feet all shackled with chains. Tattoos were imprinted on their bodies, and every one of them looked like a carbon copy of the other. Latest reports suggest that unable to bear the pain and torture inside the El Salvador jail, about 153 prisoners have died in custody. Their dead bodies have been removed from the premises.

Cristosal, a human rights group, has come forward with the reports of the deaths. Fox News claims that the inmates who died were not even convicted of any violence. They were just accused of crimes, without any proof. Among the 153 victims, four were women prisoners. The Cristosal report suggests that the deaths were the result of extreme torture. Their bodies bore marks of severe injuries. Many were not even provided with basic medical attention.

Malnutrition, negligence in giving food, and repeated beatings by the authorities made the inmates die tragically. They were reportedly stripped of their basic human rights to live. The Cristosal report has urged the higher authorities to take stringent measures regarding such mistreatment by prison officials. Nayib Bukele has also been called forward to share every minute detail of the condition of the prisoners who were detained there.