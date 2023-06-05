19-Year-Old US Woman Discovers Mealworm In Her McDonald's Burger

A young woman was recently stunned and disgusted when she took a bite of her McDonald’s burger only to find out it was a stowaway mealworm cooked into a bun. Lyannah Maruna from Elyria, Ohio, US said that her whole “stomach was flipping" after she ate the cheeseburger and made the grim discovery. The 19-year-old young mother is now urging others to check their food before eating it. She also said that she won’t return to any McDonald’s branch after the incident.

Speaking with Daily Star, Lyannah said that had to hold back from throwing up. She explained that at first, she was confused because she thought it was mould. “But after looking closer I noticed it wasn’t mould but a maggot worm or mealworm and I felt so unbelievably disgusted I was holding back throwing up so much!" Lyannah added.

She also mentioned that the only good part was not biting into the part of the burger that had the worm in it. Lyannah, who is a new mother, also revealed that she has had some “nasty encounters" with McDonald’s and has even worked there before. She shared that the fast-food giant’s equipment is “never clean and gross".

“But this worm being in my sandwich pushed me over the edge! I cannot imagine getting anyone from McDonald’s, or me eating it myself ever again," she said.

Following the incident, she even alerted a staff member of the outlet who was understanding and professional, but all she was offered was a replacement burger and two coupons for free items.

To this, Lyannah expressed that she thought that was a little ridiculous because by that time she lost her appetite to eat and didn’t want another burger. She also mentioned that she also didn’t want the offered free item as she was “grossed out enough" and just wanted a refund.

According to the publication, Lyannah has also posted about her ordeal on Facebook and the comments section is said to be flooded with criticism towards the fast food chain. So far, McDonald’s has yet to comment on the incident.