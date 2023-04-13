2-Headed Mutant Calf Born In Nevada In A Rare 1-in-2,500 Chance

A two-headed mutant calf was born on a ranch in the US and has left the farmer shocked. Leslie Hunewill was astonished when she found out that one of her family cows was struggling to give birth. The 38-year-old from Nevada noticed a heifer about to deliver its first calf but it soon became clear that the animal was struggling.

According to the Daily Star, Leslie shared that when examining her, a head and the front legs were in the birth canal and the calf did not feel too large to birth on her own. “A lump or swelling was felt behind the head on one side, but when you’re not expecting two heads, it’s not something you would think would be there,” she shared.

She also mentioned that they couldn’t immediately figure out that the calf had two heads though it was evident that something was different. Hunewill explained that the calf’s body was small as was expected from the breed but the head seemed unusually large. It took a minute to process that there was not one head but two.

“It was a bit shocking when it finally sank in that there was a two-headed calf laying out there. I kept watching the short video clip of it over and over," she added.

Leslie who is an experienced cow farmer and has worked on her family’s ranches in Nevada and California for many years now has witnessed this for the first time. She added that two-headed cows are produced in 0.039 per cent of births, roughly equivalent to one in 2,500.

She continued and explained why it happened and shared that this happens when an embryo tries to split into two separate embryos which would create identical twins, but the split is never completed.

She also recalled stating that her agriculture teacher in high school had a stuffed and mounted two-headed calf in the classroom which was very old and moth-eaten at that point but Leslie never expected to witness a real one in her lifetime.

Obstetrical chains and a calf jack were required to eventually get the calf out. But unfortunately, the animal could not survive but the farmers found a way to ease the mother’s pain. They had an orphaned calf that was being fed on a bottle so they grafted the orphan onto the mother and they were both very happy to have one another.

Read all the Latest News here