2 Hunter Dogs Chase Small Rabbit; Watch What Happens Next

The most important rule of the wild is the one who is not just strong but clever can escape or survive any situation. Recently, a drone captured a video of two dogs chasing a rabbit in a vast stretch of land and the clip has gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter). The footage is bound to make your heart pound as the canines swiftly and very fiercely chase the small animal which can be seen attempting to escape by running for its life. The post has garnered a myriad of reactions from the internet.

The video opens with two hunter dogs, a brown and a black one chasing relentlessly after a rabbit on a vast land. Hunter dogs are known for their ferocity and are efficient killers and when they hunt in a pack, they can even take down lions. The bunny can be seen making a dash for its life. What will leave you surprised is that the dogs can barely touch the animal. The way the small animal accelerates and manoeuvres itself whenever the dogs get too close is worth taking note of.

The tweet reads, “Rabbit narrowly escapes two relentless dogs." It has amassed more than 1.8 million views on X. The clip caught the attention of social media users who posted their opinion in the comment section. A user wrote, “Not gonna lie. I’m still rooting hard for the rabbit. Those dogs were relentless!"

Another user mentioned that he was rooting for the win of the bunny. He wrote, “I haven’t rooted for a rabbit this much since I was a kid watching Bugs Bunny!"

Another comment read, “I didn’t know that rabbits are so fast and can run for so long, he deserves to be safe and happy for betting these two dogs. Great job boy!"

An individual wrote, “Ohh wow..this video is insane! I never knew a rabbit can run faster than dogs that too for such a long time. Darwin’s theory is at full display here. And not one but two dogs chasing a small rabbit at full speed!"

