2 UP Sisters Do Wonders; One Becomes Police Officer, Other Qualifies For NEET

The small town of Sahpau, Hathras, in Uttar Pradesh, has witnessed a remarkable success story of two sisters, Prachi Varshney and Ayushi. Both the sisters have touched the heights of success and their family could not be more proud. Having three daughters and a younger son, their father said that he has never differentiated between them.

Prachi Varshney, daughter of retired police officer Ved Prakash Varshney, with her dedication and perseverance, recently earned the prestigious position of Sub-Inspector in Uttar Pradesh Police. The other daughter Ayushi Varshney has qualified for the NEET examination with her hard work and managed to secure a seat in the esteemed MBBS program.

Both sisters completed their graduation and post-graduation from the Badaun district. While Prachi was driven towards his father’s path, Ayushi decided to take up the noble profession of medicine. She aims to serve the poor and needy with utmost gratitude. Their younger brother is currently doing his intermediate. On the other hand, the eldest sister Uma has completed her graduation and post-graduation in Mathematics and she aspires to become a teacher.

A similar incident came to light last month, from a family in Rajasthan’s Alwar, where five brothers and sisters of the same family qualified to become judges. The media reports claimed that this is a unique case in the country, due to which this family has been nicknamed the “family of judges".

The proud father Bhagirath Meena shared with the media that out of his five daughters and two sons, four daughters and a son have qualified to become judges. He further said that one of his sons Khalesh is pursuing a law degree, while a daughter, Durgesh is PO at Punjab Sindh Bank. Let’s take a look at their jobs:

Kamakshi Meena: He is a civil judge in Sanganer, Rajasthan. He has done LLB from NLU Patia, Punjab, and LLM from DU.

Meenakshi Meena: He has completed LLB from NLU Jaipur and LLM from NLU Bangalore. He is currently a civil judge in Delhi.

Mohini Meena: She has done her LLM from DU after her LLB from NLU Patiala. He is also currently a civil judge in Delhi.

Suman Meena: She has completed LLM from DU after LAB from NLU Patiala. She is currently a Civil Judge in Chaumu, Rajasthan.

Nidhish Meena: She has done LLB from LLU Gandhinagar, Gujarat after her BA Hons.