20 Killed In Guyana School After 14-year-old Student Sets Dormitory On Fire

A 14-year-old girl student allegedly set her school dormitory on fire, which took the lives of 20 children on Monday in a central Guyana mining town, about 200 miles from the capital, Georgetown. The fire engulfed a female dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School. The children couldn’t escape as the dorm’s doors were locked. The tragic incident has shocked the South American country. As per the reports, the girl suspect committed the crime after her phone was confiscated by the dorm mother and her teacher.

National Security Adviser Gerald Gouveia told the Associated Press that the suspect’s phone was taken away to discipline her for having an affair with an older man. Infuriated at the school authorities for seizing her phone, the girl set the dorm on fire.

The alleged culprit was also injured in the blaze and is expected to be discharged from the hospital this week and will be held in juvenile detention. Officials also said that the dorms’ doors were locked and had grilled windows which prevented most of the victims from escaping the fire.

“The house mother was asleep at the time inside the building but panicked and could not find the right keys to unlock the building from inside but she made it out,” said Gouveia.

He also mentioned that the dorm mother used to lock the dorm doors “out of love for them” and she felt she was forced to do so because many of them leave the building at night to socialise.

Most of the victims were indigenous girls from remote communities near Mahdia, a mining town near the border with Brazil. The dorm mother’s 5-year-old son was among the fatalities. 13 of the victims’ remains are burned beyond recognition and Guyana has accepted aid from the US and other countries who have volunteered to send forensic experts to assist with DNA identification.

The police are also expected to arrest the man, the student was having an affair with for statutory rape.