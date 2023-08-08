20-Year-Old Woman Miraculously Survives After Falling Off 7-Storey Building

A tragic incident has left a 20-year-old woman in critical condition after she fell from a seven-storey apartment building in Melbourne, Australia. Tominey Reid’s parents got the news after they received a call about the incident at 1:30 AM. The young woman’s survival after falling approximately 21 meters to the ground has left medical professionals surprised. Despite her miraculous escape, Tominey underwent multiple lifesaving surgeries at Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital. While medical professionals are calling her survival a “miracle," they have also informed her family about the challenging recovery phase that she is going to face.

Tominey’s father Brad taking to his Facebook shared the unfortunate news of her accident. Alongside the update, he also shared a Go Fund Me page started by Tominey’s aunt, Kirstin Small, aimed to help the family during this challenging time. So far, the family has managed to gather over $46,000 (approx Rs 38 Lakh) and they’re quickly inching closer to their target of $50,000 (approx Rs 41 Lakh).

Sharing the post, he wrote, “If you’re in the position to help any donation will be greatly appreciated. After the longest week of life-saving surgeries she has miraculously defied the odds and is still with us. She has the biggest fight ahead of her but is one of the strongest people I know and is ready for this fight. T-Bomb will come out of this stronger than ever.”

“Over the last week I’ve lost count of the surgeries she’s gone through and she has made incredible progress. There’s many more surgeries to come before we start with her physio journey, my brave baby girl is more than ready for this fight,” he added.

Tominey Reid will be celebrating her 21st birthday in just four weeks and the tragic incident has disrupted the big things she had planned ahead. According to the fund page, the money will not only cover her medical and rehabilitation costs, it’ll also cover her mortgage and other responsibilities.

The reason behind her fall hasn’t been shared yet, but Tominey’s parents informed that she’s still in critical condition and will remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) until her health gets better.