20-year-old's Tweet on Shirt Worth Rs 22K Has People 'Flexing' Their Hilarious Purchases

A 20-year-old boy on social media took to his official Twitter handle and uploaded a video of himself trying out a new shirt. Twitter user ‘Piyush Trades’ took to the micro blogging platform as he ‘flexed’ his new shirt worth Rs 22,000. Yes, you read that right. Ever since then, he has taken social media by a storm and many hilarious responses have emerged on his video.

“I bought a shirt worth ₹22,000,” Piyush wrote in the caption as he uploaded a video of himself posing and flaunting his new shirt. The video has been shot at one of the trial rooms of the showroom. His video did not only gather a lot of traction but people all across social media started ‘flexing’ their recent purchases.

I bought a shirt worth ₹22,000. (20yrs old) pic.twitter.com/ZvJPvlDRuW— Piyush Trades (@piyush_trades) June 17, 2023

From buying pouches to chocolates, people posted all of it on Twitter. Here, look at the responses:

I picked this kurti from my bestf wardrobe (20 years old) https://t.co/72sOCWEaUa pic.twitter.com/bNyeNeIoOz— onlyrants__ (@Sanghi_comrade) June 19, 2023

I Bought this spiderman pouch worth 10 rupees. ( 20 yrs old) https://t.co/hUjQ3FPcSW pic.twitter.com/qHDngsCRq5— Richa j. (@BarethRicha) June 19, 2023

I bought this toffee for ₹1. Oh, and the ring for ₹10. (22 years old).☺️ https://t.co/y7NYre2GIX pic.twitter.com/IRcqFkB0k6— Ye Bhi Theek Hai (@ybth_) June 19, 2023

I got this for free (19 years old) https://t.co/FDiQwAd9Vc pic.twitter.com/P8hjn3qRyD— Vadi Velu (@Natureiscallin) June 19, 2023

i bought this chips ka packet worth ₹5.00 (21 years old) https://t.co/NcYgKYPwV1 pic.twitter.com/JQZpAOh9po— prakriti (@idkyar) June 18, 2023

i bought a plate of momos worth ₹25. ( 22 yrs old) https://t.co/eprLAQkvCL pic.twitter.com/6oe6NjzZ2p— kushi (@kusssyyy) June 19, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, in another similar scenario, Twitter user Shashwat Gautam, proudly shared images of his college hostel, which was a spacious 3 BHK flat-style unit for three students. The shared living area, dining space, and balcony added to the allure of the accommodation. In his caption, he proudly proclaimed, “My college’s hostel in India. This is when Twitter users started roasting him over the hefty fees required to secure such luxurious housing. Also, many retaliated by sarcastically sharing pictures of iconic and lavish Indian buildings, deeming them as their own.

