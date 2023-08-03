200 Years Old MP Temple Sets New Rule, Asks Visitors To Dress Properly On Premises

The 200-year-old Lord Swaminarayan temple, located in the serene district of Seelampura in Madhya Pradesh, has introduced a new rule that calls for visitors to wear appropriate and decent clothing while entering the sacred premises. The temple authorities believe that this step is crucial to safeguard the sanctity of Hindu culture and maintain the temple as a special and sacred place.

To uphold the rich traditions of Hinduism, the group responsible for managing the temple decided to implement a dress code to ensure that all visitors pay proper respect to the revered deity. To make this rule clear and accessible to everyone, prominent signs have been displayed around the temple premises, reminding devotees of the need to adhere to the new guidelines.

The banner posters prominently display the message: “All women and men should come to the temple wearing decent clothes. If wearing clothes like shorts, half pants, Bermudas, mini skirts, night suits, or distressed jeans, then it is kindly requested to seek blessings from the outside as a gesture of honouring our rich Sanatan culture."

This move has been met with positive responses from the devotees who visit the temple from various regions, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. They have wholeheartedly embraced the temple committee’s appeal, and the change in attire is visibly evident among the worshippers. The devotees now enter the temple premises attired in respectful and modest clothing, enhancing the overall sacred experience during darshan (sacred viewing) of Lord Swaminarayan.

Shastri Rajendra Prasad Das, a member of the Temple Committee, explained the reason behind this significant appeal. He stated that the primary motive is to uphold the essence of Hindi culture and maintain the traditional values associated with the temple. By displaying banner posters with specific guidelines, the committee aims to ensure that all visitors to the temple are dressed in a manner befitting the sanctity of the place. Devotees who choose to wear attire considered revealing or inappropriate are politely requested to observe the darshan from the exterior, thus demonstrating reverence for saints and sacred places.

The temple’s dress code has garnered support from the local community and Hindu devotees worldwide. It reflects a sincere effort to preserve and cherish the age-old customs and practices of Hindu culture, which are deeply rooted in reverence and respect for the divine.

Devotees are encouraged to comply with the dress code not only as a sign of respect for the temple’s history and significance but also as a way to express devotion to Lord Swaminarayan. The temple authorities hope that this rule will create a serene and spiritually uplifting environment for all visitors, allowing them to immerse themselves fully in the divinity and blessings of the revered deity.