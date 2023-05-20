2,000-Year-Old Receipt Carved On Stone Discovered In Jerusalem

It may sound surprising for many, but the archeologists in Israel have discovered a 2000-year old receipt carved on a stone. During an excavation in Jerusalem, Israeli archaeologists unearthed a 2,000-year-old receipt cut into a chalkstone slab and the details were shared on Facebook by Israel Antiquities Authority, the government body responsible for enforcing the Law of Antiquities.

The excavators found Hebrew writing on a chalkstone slab which has partially preserved lines of incomplete names with letters and numbers etched on them. The slab was found in a tunnel that was dug by British archaeologists in the 19th century as an ossuary (burial chest).

The slab was discovered outside of its original setting, but based on the type of writing it appears to be from either the early Roman or late Second Temple periods (Post-Exilic period in Jewish history). The IAA’s minister of heritage, Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu, stated that the remarkable discovery illuminates “another aspect of Jewish life in the city from 2,000 years ago and how they carried out business transactions". Additionally, the place where this stone was found is a part of the main road leading to the Jerusalem Walls National Park. This road is said to be centuries old.

The tunnel was found by British archaeologists Bliss and Dickie near the end of the 19th century, according to the Antiquities Authority. Numerous ancient relics were discovered while excavation was taking place here. It is from the period when the Romans ruled this region. It is regarded as a crucial financial document and appears to be a component of some sort of box on which Hebrew letters and numerals have been written. The inscription was most likely either a receipt or a payment instruction carved by someone engaged in commercial activity, according to archaeologists. The Hebrew word ‘mem’ is written on the archaeological findings along with the word ‘Shimon’. It could be the name of someone involved in the transaction.