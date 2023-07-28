25-Feet-Long Rare Blue Whale Washes Ashore In Andhra Pradesh

In a tragic incident, a massive blue whale was spotted on Meghavaram beach in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam. The majestic creature, measuring 25 feet in length and weighing approximately five tons, drew in a captivated audience of local villagers. According to local fishermen, this type of fish is not commonly seen in their region, making the discovery even more shocking. They believe that whale may have died after accidentally swimming into shallow waters

A 25 ft long blue whale (#endangered species), weighing around 5 tons washed ashore and later died at a beach in Santhabommali mandal of #Srikakulam dist. The nearby villagers thronged the area to have a look. #BlueWhale #AndhraPradesh #Whale #Tekkali pic.twitter.com/IwoKVeVgao— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 28, 2023

The unexpected discovery took place amidst recent severe rainfall in the southern state. Srikakulam and seven other localities in Andhra Pradesh received 7 cm of rain in the previous 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The meteorological agency has also issued a warning on an area of low pressure that has the potential to strengthen into a depression over the west-central and adjacent northwest Bay of Bengal, off the beaches of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha.

As a result of the impact brought about by this weather system, moderate rain will be expected in a number of regions along the coast of Andhra Pradesh and the Rayalaseema region. Fishermen have been encouraged not to venture into the water as a precaution owing to the risk of stormy weather with wind speeds of 45-55 km/h, gusting up to 65 kmph across the west-central and neighbouring northwest Bay of Bengal.

On the other hand, this is not the first time such a tragic incident has occurred in Andhra Pradesh. In 2021, a group of fishermen in the East Godavari district witnessed a huge marine animal floating just a few metres away in the Bay of Bengal. They promptly informed the local authorities and carefully brought the mammal ashore. Later, officials confirmed that it was a dead sperm whale, but the exact cause of its demise remained a mystery.