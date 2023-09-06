25 Years Ago, Google CEO Sundar Pichai Received This Email From His Dad

Google celebrated its 25th anniversary on September 4 this year. On the occasion, Google CEO Sundar Pichai penned a heartwarming blog where he recounted a small anecdote from his childhood. Pichai shared that back at that time when he got to know that his father received his first email address, he waited for two long days for him to respond via email. It was during the time when Pichai was pursuing his studies in the US.

Commemorating Google’s silver jubilee, Sundar Pichai began his blog by expressing his gratitude to the users who have been using Google services. He said that over the past 25 years, there has been a huge leap in technological advancement and people have adapted to it eventually. “Years ago, when I was studying in the US, my dad — who was back in India — got his first email address. I was really excited to have a faster (and cheaper) way to communicate with him, so I sent a message,” Pichai wrote.

After sending the message via email, Sundar Pichai waited impatiently for a response from his father. Finally, after two days, he received an email from his dad that read, “Dear Mr Pichai, email received. All is well.” Judging the formality of the reply, Pichai was left confused as it was indeed quite uncommon for a father and his son to speak so formally with each other.

“Perplexed by the delay and the formality” Sundar Pichai dialed up his father to understand what was the matter. It was then that he got to know that a colleague from his father’s office brought the email to their office computer, printed it out, and then delivered it to him. “My dad dictated a response, which the guy wrote down and eventually typed up to send back to me,” wrote Pichai.

Comparing the 25-year-old scenario to the present Sundar Pichai penned that times have changed drastically now. Demonstrating the same Pichai gave the example of his “teenage son” who he claimed once “saw something interesting, took some quick pictures and shared them with his friends” followed by a fast exchange of messages. “And it all seemed faster than the time it would take me just to pull out my phone,” acknowledged the Google chief.

Now business magnates - Larry Page and Sergey Brin started their Google venture as a research project while studying at Stanford University in the late 1990s. On August 10, 2015, Sundar Pichai was chosen to be the new CEO of Google.