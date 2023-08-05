29-year-old Costa Rican Footballer Jesus Alberto Lopez Killed In A Crocodile Attack

A 29-year-old Costa Rican football player named Jesus Alberto Lopez Ortiz, also known as Chucho, lost his life after he spontaneously leapt into the Canas River and was subsequently attacked by a crocodile. The incident took place around 140 miles away from San Jose, the capital city of Costa Rica, near the town of Santa Cruz in the province of Guanacaste.

Chucho, accompanied by a friend and a cousin, ignored their warnings and proceeded to jump off the bridge. Disturbing footage captured the 29-year-old footballer struggling to survive while the crocodile dragged him away.

Villagers made an effort to rescue Chucho by attempting to beat the crocodile but the reptile persisted in holding onto his body. Eventually, the crocodile was shot by locals to retrieve the athlete’s body. It’s worth noting that killing protected specie like crocodiles is prohibited in Costa Rica but the authorities have not yet indicated whether the villagers will face charges for shooting the reptile.

🇨🇷🐊🚨☠️ Imagens chocantes: crocodilo assassino nada com jogador de futebol em mandíbulas.O enorme réptil foi filmado nadando em um rio com sua vítima, Jesus Alberto Lopez Ortiz, de 29 anos. pic.twitter.com/Pfd7JwRYx5 — Fora da Matrix (@fjmilhome) August 4, 2023

Local police were quoted by the Daily Mail stating that all efforts were made to retrieve the body of the deceased without causing harm to the reptile but it was not feasible. Chucho, who played football for Deportivo Rio Cañas, was a father to two children, aged three and eight. It’s truly a tragic and heartbreaking incident.

The Deportivo Rio Cañas team confirmed Chucho’s death in a statement expressing deep sorrow. They shared their condolences, saying, “With deep sorrow, we make public the death of our player Jesus Lopez Ortiz (Chucho) may God rest his soul." “Today is a very difficult day for all of us and we will remember you in the many facets of your sporting life as a coach, player and also as a family man. You will always live in our hearts Chucho. Fly high," the official statement further reads.

Onlookers were filled with terror as they witnessed the incident, capturing footage of the crocodile swimming through the river with Ortiz’s lifeless body.