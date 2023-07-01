3 Brit Friends Catch Biggest Wels Catfish Ever Seen In Spain

People stumble upon strange landscapes and wildlife when they are on adventurous trips. But when a group of friends shared their pictures from a trip to Spain, it caught the internet’s attention and went viral.

Daniel Storey, who went to Spain with two of his friends, Lewis Pattinson and Martin Irwin, for a holiday from Britain, had no idea what was going to happen to him during the trip. After reaching Spain, Daniel made a plan for fishing in the Mequinenza area. Renting a boat there, all three friends went fishing in the middle of the river Segre. They threw their net into the water and suddenly realised that it had become very heavy and all three failed to pull it.

After really trying hard for 40 minutes, they managed to pull out the net and what they saw left them stunned. Unknowingly they caught a Wels catfish weighing around 113.3 kg. Usually, the weight of a catfish is fifty to fifty-five kgs. Along with this, their length is four to five feet. And what Daniel and their friends caught is the biggest catfish ever seen.

“I’ve never caught anything close to that big so I didn’t know what it would feel like, and I only realised it was quite special because of the reaction of my friends," Daniel said. “I didn’t even realise how amazing it was until people from the village were patting me on the back the next day," he added.

“It’s a brilliant catch, and extremely rare - it’s a once-in-a-lifetime event," Peter Irwin of Monster Catfishing Tours said. “It was their lucky day. I don’t usually take people out fishing on day one but they insisted," he further said.

The Wels catfish possess elongated grey bodies, accompanied by big eyes and mouths. With a count of over 2,50,000 taste buds, these creatures are known for their hunt for fish and birds.