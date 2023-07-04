3 Friends Fix Potholes In Rajasthan's Makrana With Their Own Money

We often hear incredible stories of the youth of our country in terms of how they help the elderly or the poor or how they care for the environment or climate change. In a similar story coming from Rajasthan’s Makrana, three youths have taken the initiative for a change and are in the headlines currently.

The three friends decided to fix the bypass road which happens to be extremely busy throughout the year and is laden with potholes. Several complaints were made to the municipal corporation and public work department but nobody heard. The three friends took the matter into their own hands and apart from just filling the potholes with soil debris, they decided to purchase the material with their own money.

They bought the concrete, gravel, cement and other construction material to start the work on their own on Sunday afternoon. The construction work will be done on the main road of Makrana City- the Makrana Valley Road to Union Bypass. These potholes become a real problem during the rainy season when people are unable to walk properly and vehicles are open to the risk of accidents. About 1.5 lakh people pass this road daily in a year.

The three youths, namely, Haji Arfan Choudhary, Amir Randad and Gayas Bhati revealed the reason which prompted them to act. They said that on Saturday night, a man and his pregnant wife faced many difficulties crossing the road on a bike. They barely escaped a bad accident. Seeing this, the three friends decided to fix the pothole problem once and for all. The spirit of these three friends inspired other youths to join hands with them for the cause.

The other youths that helped are Feroze Chauhan, Karim Choudhary, Babu Gajdhar, Arbaaz Chauhan and Abid Ali. They also said that they aimed to make others realise their responsibilities towards their surroundings.

Potholes are a major problem in India posing dangers to millions of lives. The reason that potholes even exist is because of poor materials used for construction, lack of proper maintenance and repair, and heavy traffic. This problem requires a collective effort made by organisations and people alike. The example of the three youths is a great way to start an initiative.