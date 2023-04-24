3 Idiots' Suhas Reacts To Internet's New Found Love For Him

It was just a week ago when a character appreciation tweet for 3 Idiots’ Suhas Tandon, played by actor Olivier Lafont, created a tremendous buzz on social media. The viral note did catch the attention of Lafont, who now reveals he is getting bombarded with apology messages online. In a Facebook post, the actor highlighted how people have admitted to understanding his character who was shown to be obsessed with money and status. He was elated to witness that Suhas still has such a great impact on the audience.

Lafont expressed that the latest conversations about his role have struck up a balanced understanding of money and its appreciation in life. The actor is more than happy to have received this great amount of love even a decade after the movie’s release. “Lately, I’ve been getting messages from people ‘apologizing’ about misunderstanding the character of Suhas Tandon that I played many years ago in the film 3 Idiots, and then this post by Aaraynsh Singh went viral highlighting the conversation about a balanced understanding and appreciation of the place of money in life. It’s amazing that both the movie and the character had such an impact then, and even now. It’s also nice that Suhas is finally getting some love,” wrote Lafont.

Twitter user Aaraynsh Singh, the one who initially shared his viral views on Suhas, also thanked the actor for sharing his opinion. “So, finally, this tweet reached the real Suhas of the movie 3 Idiots, aka Olivier Lafont. I wish he would have said ‘dedh lakh ki baat kahi’. Jokes apart, thank you for sharing your opinion,” he wrote in a subsequent.

It all began when the Twitter user revealed he laughed at Suhas in 3 Idiots but growing up, he has finally reached the conclusion that the character was nothing but a good man and a real hero. He empathized with the frustration of losing valuable things that are bought from hard-earned money. In the movie, Suhas loses his fiance Pia (Played by Kareena Kapoor) not once but twice, over his behaviour of acting too concerned about expensive things.

Many online users are happy that the conversation has prompted a response from Lafont. A user wrote, “Gold! That tweet is worth lakhs now.”

Another added that the tweet was getting the appreciation it deserved.

One more joined, “This was so unexpected.”

Meanwhile, a user joked, “And the fact of the matter is it is more likely both Suhas and Aryansh would get the love of their lives, in real life, Kareena na sahi!”

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots was based on author Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone, starring Aamir Khar, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in the lead.

