300 Kg-Woman Accuses US Airlines Of Discrimination Against Plus-Size Travellers

In today’s time, obesity has become a huge problem for many people and at times it could also arguably cause distress to others. A similar incident happened when a Tik Tok influencer named Olivia, who reportedly weighs around 300 kg, boarded a United Airlines plane and shared the trouble she faced onboard the flight in a video.

Olivia accused the United States flight operator of discrimination. She claimed that the plane staff and people onboard discriminated against the plus-size travellers. She alleged that she couldn’t even walk properly in the aisle. The video that she shared has received more than 7,00,000 views on TikTok and the woman, who posts from the handle Big Curvy Olivia, wrote on the video-sharing platform, “Honestly, it’s discrimination that they can’t build wider aisles in aeroplanes 2023."

She further said that she faced a lot of difficulty sitting on her seat and suggested that plane owners should work on this and make some spacious seats and aisles. Not only that but when she walked to reach her seat, her body got stuck in many places, she alleged.

After seeing her post, many users asked Olivia to reduce her weight. Some also said that the problem is not with the airlines but with passengers like her who need to reduce their weight. A TikToker even went on to say, “Got a problem with it, don’t fly." Another user questioned, “How is that discrimination?"

Olivia replied to them and said that she is very happy with her body and will never try to lose weight again. She also found support from a few others. One user commented, “That’s why I fly business or first class. I’m not as big, but I’m not small. Everyone is happy and I get peace!”

Earlier in April, social media influencer Jae’lynn Chaney created a petition on Change.org demanding airlines make room for plus-size passengers. This came after Chaney and her fiancé allegedly faced “hateful comments, disapproving looks and people’s refusal to sit next to them".