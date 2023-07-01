CHANGE LANGUAGE
300-year-old Newspaper 'Wiener Zeitung' Ends Daily Print Edition, Internet Dejected

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 10:00 IST

One of world's oldest newspapers, Wiener Zeitung, shut down its daily print edition on Friday, sending the internet into a meltdown.

The Vienna-based Wiener Zeitung, which held the distinction of being one of the world’s oldest newspapers, ceased its daily print edition on Friday. After 320 years of continuous publication, the government-owned paper faced financial challenges due to a decline in revenue.

The newspaper’s final front page served as a tribute to its illustrious legacy, encapsulated by the statement, “116,840 days, 3,839 months, 320 years, 12 presidents, 10 Kaisers, 2 republics, 1 newspaper."

This poignant moment was shared on Twitter, with a user expressing the significance of this event by stating, “The Wiener Zeitung, the world’s oldest newspaper, has printed its last edition. This is the final front page."

Following this, reactions flooded in from the public. One user expressed their sentiment by writing, “Damn. I’m in Vienna today, June 30th, I’m gonna find this, frame & preserve it."

Another user, feeling disheartened, commented, “That’s really sad… but hope it’s online then," reflecting a common sentiment among others. In a similar vein, another user exclaimed, “Depressing!" capturing the shared feelings of many who lamented the end of an era.

Originally known as the Wiennerisches Diarium, the newspaper was founded on August 8, 1703, with the goal of providing a straightforward and unadorned account of the news, devoid of any embellishments or poetic language. Over the years, it garnered a reputation as a reputable publication, offering a diverse array of articles encompassing domestic and foreign news, culture, and business. Despite maintaining editorial independence, the newspaper faced a significant setback in revenue due to a recent law change, which eliminated the requirement for companies to publish changes to the commercial registry in its print edition.

To adapt to the changing landscape, the newspaper had to make some tough decisions, including letting go of 63 employees and downsizing its editorial staff to just 20 members.

Nevertheless, the Wiener Zeitung will persist in its digital presence and intends to release a monthly print edition moving forward.

first published:July 01, 2023, 10:00 IST
last updated:July 01, 2023, 10:00 IST