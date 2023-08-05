3000-Year-Old Arrowhead Made From Rare Alien Metal Found In Switzerland

Researchers from the University of Bern have discovered a 3,000-year-old arrowhead fashioned from alien iron at an ancient Bronze Age site called Mörigen in Switzerland. This arrowhead, created from a meteorite, has piqued the interest of the scientific community. Geologists’ testing unveiled an extraordinary composition in the artefact—an abundance of aluminum-26, a short-lived isotope not found on Earth but prevalent in the early solar system.

The recent discovery of the arrowhead holds significant importance, as it marks one of three alien metal objects unearthed in Central Europe. The study reveals that the other two items consisted of bracelets and an axe head, both found in Poland. Besides these, other objects fashioned from alien metal have also been identified.

In 1925, archaeologist Howard Carter discovered the dagger which was found in the tomb of the Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun. Fast forward to 2016, researchers from Pierre and Marie Curie University in Paris unveiled a fascinating revelation about this dagger. They suggested that the iron used in the weapon might have originated from beyond Earth, potentially arriving on Earth via meteorites. Alongside this iron dagger, another intriguing discovery was made—a second dagger with a blade made of gold.

In a significant archaeological discovery in Gerzeh, ancient Egypt, in 1911, researchers uncovered multiple iron beads within a tomb. Through chemical analysis they established that these beads were crafted from meteoritic iron.

The presence of nickel in the initial tests strongly supported the notion that these beads were indeed made from materials originating from meteorites. The iron beads were strung together to create an exquisite necklace, embellished with precious minerals like gold and carnelian.

Discovered at Lake Biel in the 19th century, the arrowhead remained tucked away at the Bern History Museum until its recent rediscovery and subsequent testing.

Besides this, in Estonia, on the island of Saaremaa, lies a meteorite known as Kaalijarv. This impressive celestial body created a series of impact craters, with the largest one, called Kaalijärv, spanning a remarkable diameter of 110 meters (360 feet).

The team suggests the arrowhead came from Estonia, hinting at potential ancient weapon trade along Baltic amber routes, fostering connections between distant regions.